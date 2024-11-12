What is the on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 in Gurgaon? The on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Gurgaon is Rs. 34.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 in Gurgaon? The RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 3.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in Gurgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in Gurgaon is Rs. 62,453.

What are the insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 in Gurgaon? The insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Gurgaon are Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.