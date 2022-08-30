HT Auto
BYD e6 On Road Price in Pen

BYD e6 On Road Price in Pen

29.15 Lakhs Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pen are not available.
BYD e6 Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GL
₹30.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
94 bhp 180 Nm
130 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,15,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,39,560
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pen
30,71,060
EMI@66,009/mo
BYD e6 Specifications and Features
SPECIFICATIONS
Max Speed
130 Kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm
Driving Range
415 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode

