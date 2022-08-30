Saved Articles
₹
29.15 Lakhs
Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pen are not available.
BYD
e6
BYD e6 Variant Wise Price List
GL
₹30.71 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
94 bhp 180 Nm
130 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹29,15,000
RTO
₹16,000
Insurance
₹1,39,560
Fast Tag Charges ₹500
₹500
On-Road Price in Pen
₹30,71,060
EMI@66,009/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
BYD
e6
BYD e6 Specifications and Features
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm
Driving Range
415 Km
Drivetrain FWD
FWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard BS 6
BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
