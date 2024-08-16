HT Auto

BYD Atto 3 Superior

BYD Atto 3 Front Left Side
1/14
BYD Atto 3 Side View Left
2/14
BYD Atto 3 Rear Left View
3/14
BYD Atto 3 Front View
4/14
BYD Atto 3 Headlight
5/14
BYD Atto 3 Taillight
6/14
35.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BYD Atto 3 Key Specs
Battery Capacity60.48 kwh
Range521 km
Charging Time9.5-10 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
View all Atto 3 specs and features

Atto 3 Superior Latest Updates

Atto 3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Atto 3 Superior (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 35.66 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Motor Performance: 201 bhp 310 Nm
  • Driving Range: 521 km
  • Bootspace: 440 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    • ...Read More

    BYD Atto 3 Superior Price

    Superior
    ₹35.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    60.48 KWh
    521 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    33,99,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    1,37,427
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,65,927
    EMI@76,646/mo
    BYD Atto 3 Superior Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    60.48 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    521 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    201 bhp 310 Nm
    Charging Time
    9.5-10 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson strut
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    4455 mm
    Wheelbase
    2720 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1750 kg
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1875 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    440 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    6
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    150000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    12.8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Eclipse Blue / Hazy Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BYD Atto 3 Superior EMI
    EMI68,981 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    32,09,334
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    32,09,334
    Interest Amount
    9,29,532
    Payable Amount
    41,38,866

    BYD Atto 3 other Variants

    Dynamic
    ₹26.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    49.92 KWh
    468 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,99,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    1,04,305
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    26,19,805
    EMI@56,310/mo
    Premium
    ₹31.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    60.48 KWh
    521 Km
    View breakup

    View all
    View allPopular Electric Cars

    View all  BYD Cars

