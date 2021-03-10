Home > Bmw > Z4 > Bmw Z4 On Road Price in Kotma

Bmw Z4 On Road Price in Kotma

Change City
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

BMW Z4 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Z4 sDrive 20i

₹ 76.22 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kotma

Ex Showroom Price
6,700,000
RTO
676,330
Insurance
246,000
On-Road Price
7,622,330
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,33,824*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
747.24 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.37 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R17
Ground Clearance
117 mm
Length
4324 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Kerb Weight
1495 kg
Height
1304 mm
Width
1864 mm
Bootspace
281 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres
Z4 M 40i

₹ 93.1 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kotma

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue