Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)