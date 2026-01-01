hamburger icon
BMW Z4 Front View
1/18
BMW Z4 Front Right View
2/18
BMW Z4 Front Left Side
3/18
BMW Z4 Rear View
4/18
BMW Z4 Rear Left View
5/18
BMW Z4 Right View
6/18

BMW Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT

1.06 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW Z4 Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage12.09 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Prices

The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Manual - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹1.06 Crore (ex-showroom).

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Mileage

All variants of the Z4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Colours

The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT is available in 6 colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blau Metallic, San Francisco Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Thundernight Metallic.

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Engine and Transmission

The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 8 Gears. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Cyberster priced ₹75 Lakhs.

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Specs & Features

The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Price

Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT

₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,60,811
RTO
9,80,081
Insurance
3,88,572
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,29,964
EMI@2,28,479/mo
BMW Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 8 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Driving Range
629 km
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
281 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4324 mm
Ground Clearance
114 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Height
1304 mm
Width
1864 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Optional
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Black
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
BMW Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT EMI
EMI2,05,631 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
95,66,967
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
95,66,967
Interest Amount
27,70,919
Payable Amount
1,23,37,886

BMW Z4 other Variants

Z4 M 40i

₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,90,000
RTO
9,33,000
Insurance
3,70,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,93,916
EMI@2,16,958/mo
