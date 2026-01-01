|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Manual - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹1.06 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT is available in 6 colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blau Metallic, San Francisco Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Thundernight Metallic.
The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 8 Gears. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Z4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Cyberster priced ₹75 Lakhs.
The Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.