BMW Z4 Price:
BMW Z4 is priced between Rs. 92.9 - 97.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for BMW Z4?
The BMW Z4 is available in 3 variants - M 40i, M 40i Pure Impulse AT, M 40i Pure Impulse MT.
What are the BMW Z4 colour options?
BMW Z4 comes in six colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blau Metallic, San Francisco Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Thundernight Metallic.
What is the ground clearance of BMW Z4?
BMW Z4 has a ground clearance of 114 mm.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW Z4?
BMW Z4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.
Which are the major rival of BMW Z4?
BMW Z4 rival is Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet.
What is the mileage of BMW Z4?
BMW Z4 comes with a mileage of 12.09 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of BMW Z4?
BMW Z4 offers a 2 Seater configuration.