BMW Z4 Front View
View all Images

BMW Z4

Launched in May 2023

4.0
2 Reviews
₹92.9 - 97.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Z4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1999.0 cc

Z4: 2998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.9 kmpl

Z4: 12.09 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 295.0 bhp

Z4: 335.0 bhp

View all Z4 Specs and Features

BMW Z4 Latest Update

Latest News:

BMW Z4 M40i: Here are 5 key changes on the special Pure Impulse Edition
BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition launched in India ₹ ₹96.90 lakh. Check details

BMW Z4 Price:

BMW Z4 is priced between Rs. 92.9 - 97.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for BMW Z4?

The BMW Z4 is available in 3 variants - M 40i, M 40i Pure Impulse AT, M 40i Pure Impulse MT.

Read More Read More Icon
BMW Z4 Variants
BMW Z4 price starts at ₹ 92.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 97.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
Z4 M 40i₹92.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse AT₹96.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT₹97.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Manual -
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW Z4 Images

18 images
View All Z4 Images

BMW Z4 Colours

BMW Z4 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Skyscraper grey metallic
Alpine white
M portimao blau metallic
San francisco red metallic
Black sapphire metallic
Thundernight metallic

BMW Z4 Specifications and Features

Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.09 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Z4 specs and features

BMW Z4 comparison with similar cars

BMW Z4
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
₹92.9 Lakhs*
₹1.11 Cr*
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Airbags
4
Airbags
-
Power
335 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Ground Clearance
114 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4324 mm
Length
4850 mm
Height
1304 mm
Height
1424 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
1861 mm
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingZ4 vs CLE Cabriolet
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW Z4 Mileage

BMW Z4 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW Z4's petrol variant is 12.09 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW Z4 M 40i comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.09 kmpl

BMW Z4 EMI

BMW Z4 User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Perfect cruisher with a stylish one
The Bmw Z4 Is A Striking Roadster That Combines Performance, Luxury, And Style In An Impressive Package. Its Sleek Design And Aggressive Stance Make It Stand Out On The Road, While The Retractable Hardtop Adds Versatility For Different Weather Conditions. Under the hood, the Z4 offers a range of powerful engines, from the turbocharged four-cylinder to the robust inline-six, providing exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling. The precision steering and well-tuned suspension enhance the driving experience, making it a joy to navigate twisty roads. Inside, the cabin is well-appointed with high-quality materials and an intuitive infotainment system. Comfortable seating and ample technology features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensure a modern driving experience. While the Z4?s trunk space is limited due to its design, it remains a top choice for enthusiasts seeking a blend of performance and everyday usability. Overall, the BMW Z4 is an impressive roadster that delivers excitement and luxury in equal measure.By: Mahadeb Bagal (Oct 28, 2024)
Read Full Review
perfect long drive beast
It Impresses with its High Comfort Seats. It becomes fun To drive on twisty roads . The fuel economy of Z4 is 29 mpg on highway.By: Harsh Verma (Oct 4, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Convertible Cars
Convertible Cars Under 1 Crores
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars
