|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The XM Plug-in Hybrid, equipped with a S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid and Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.91 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XM deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 61.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XM Plug-in Hybrid is available in 7 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Toronto Red, Dravit Grey Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.
The XM Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 483 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the XM's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Audi RS Q8 priced ₹2.49 Cr.
The XM Plug-in Hybrid has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.