BMW XM Front Left Side
BMW XM Side View Left
BMW XM Front View
BMW XM Top View
BMW XM Grille
BMW XM Dashboard
BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid

2.91 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW XM Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage61.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
XM Plug-in Hybrid

XM Plug-in Hybrid Prices

The XM Plug-in Hybrid, equipped with a S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid and Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.91 Crore (ex-showroom).

XM Plug-in Hybrid Mileage

All variants of the XM deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 61.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XM Plug-in Hybrid Colours

The XM Plug-in Hybrid is available in 7 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Cape York Green Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Toronto Red, Dravit Grey Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.

XM Plug-in Hybrid Engine and Transmission

The XM Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 483 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

XM Plug-in Hybrid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XM's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Audi RS Q8 priced ₹2.49 Cr.

XM Plug-in Hybrid Specs & Features

The XM Plug-in Hybrid has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid Price

XM Plug-in Hybrid

₹2.91 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,54,55,000
RTO
25,99,500
Insurance
10,13,059
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,90,68,059
EMI@6,24,786/mo
BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
4271 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
249 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
527 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5110 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Height
1755 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg
Width
2210 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
20
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage Coffee
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid EMI
EMI5,62,307 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,61,61,253
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,61,61,253
Interest Amount
75,77,189
Payable Amount
3,37,38,442

BMW XM Alternatives

Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsLM
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsMaybach EQS
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.44 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsM8
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsEletre
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
XMvsEmeya

View all Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features

View all Popular Luxury Cars

View all BMW Cars

