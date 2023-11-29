BMW XM on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 3.18 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW XM on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 3.18 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW XM dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. BMW XM on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW XM is mainly compared to Land Rover Range Rover which starts at Rs. 2.39 Cr in Bengaluru, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS which starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr in Bengaluru and Ferrari PurosangueSuv starting at Rs. 3 Cr in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid ₹ 3.18 Crore