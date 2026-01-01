|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|14.31 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.52 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro is available in 4 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 4400 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.
In the X7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr or the Toyota Vellfire priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.3 Cr.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.