BMW X7 Front Left Side
BMW X7 Side View Left
BMW X7 Rear Left View
BMW X7 Front View
BMW X7 Grille
BMW X7 Rear View
6/23

BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro

1.52 Crore
On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW X7 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage14.31 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Prices

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.52 Crore (ex-showroom).

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Mileage

All variants of the X7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Colours

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro is available in 4 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Engine and Transmission

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 4400 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr or the Toyota Vellfire priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.3 Cr.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Specs & Features

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro

₹1.52 Crore On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,15,000
RTO
16,80,875
Insurance
5,33,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,29,718
EMI@3,27,346/mo
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Integrated with Transmission)
Driving Range
1145 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 4400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5181 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
2000 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
EMI2,94,611 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,37,06,746
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,37,06,746
Interest Amount
39,69,940
Payable Amount
1,76,76,686

BMW X7 other Variants

X7 xDrive40i M Sport

₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,50,000
RTO
12,09,000
Insurance
4,76,849
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,36,349
EMI@2,84,501/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
Close

X7 xDrive40d DPE 7 Seater

₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,45,000
RTO
16,22,125
Insurance
5,15,218
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,82,843
EMI@3,15,592/mo
Add to Compare
1 offers Available
View breakup

X7 Signature Edition

₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,81,081
RTO
13,12,108
Insurance
5,16,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,10,299
EMI@3,09,734/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
View breakup

X7 xDrive40d M Sport

₹1.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,15,000
RTO
16,68,375
Insurance
5,29,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,13,361
EMI@3,24,845/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
View breakup

