Driver Seat Adjustment

22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)