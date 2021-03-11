Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,
Interior Colours
Cognac / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,