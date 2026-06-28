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BMW X6 [2020-2026]

₹95 Lakhs* Onwards
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BMW X6 [2020-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BMW X6 [2020-2026] Alternatives

BMW X4

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BMW X6 [2020-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    580 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    450 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2130 kg
View All X6 [2020-2026] SpecsView specs icon

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Variants

BMW X6 [2020-2026] price starts at ₹ 95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X6 [2020-2026] comes in 2 variants. BMW X6 [2020-2026]'s top variant is xDrive40i M Sport.
2 Variants Available
X6 [2020-2026] xDrive40i xLine
₹95 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X6 [2020-2026] xDrive40i M Sport
₹95 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW X6 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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BMW X6 [2020-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X6 [2020-2026]
BMW X6 [2020-2026] image
Rs. 95 LakhsOnwards-335 bhp450 NmAutomaticSUV62165804935200416966.3
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresX6 [2020-2026]VSX4
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresX6 [2020-2026]VSX5
Land Rover Range Rover VelarLand Rover Range Rover Velar imageRs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresX6 [2020-2026]VSRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresX6 [2020-2026]VSGLE
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-X6 [2020-2026]VSGLC

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Images

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 1
BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 2
BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 3
BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 4
BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 5
BMW X6 [2020-2026] Image 6

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Related News

The new BMW X6 M60i xDrive has been launched in India with updated styling and a V8 mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW X6 M60i xDrive: 5 things to know about the 1.77 crore performance SUV
28 Jun 2026
BMW India introduces the X6 M60i xDrive at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.77 crore. The luxury SUV features a 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 530 hp.
BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at 1.77 crores; gets “most powerful” V8 engine
26 Jun 2026
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive is set to return to India with a twin-turbo V8 engine and coupe-inspired SUV styling.
BMW X6 M60i available for pre-launch bookings in India. How to reserve one
26 May 2026
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive returns to India with a twin-turbo V8 engine and coupe-inspired SUV styling.
BMW opens pre-bookings for X6 M60i xDrive in India
23 May 2026
The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
23 Feb 2023
View all
 BMW X6 [2020-2026] Related News

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power335 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque450 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all X6 [2020-2026] specs and features

BMW X6 [2020-2026] Mileage

BMW X6 [2020-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW X6 [2020-2026]'s petrol variant is 10.31 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X6 [2020-2026] xDrive40i xLine comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive40i xLine
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.31

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