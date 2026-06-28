BMW X6 [2020-2026] Key Specs
- Engine2998 cc
- Mileage10.3 kmpl
- Power335 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space580 litres
- Max Torque450 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2130 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X6 [2020-2026]
|Rs. 95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|450 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|216
|580
|4935
|2004
|1696
|6.3
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|X6 [2020-2026]VSX4
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|X6 [2020-2026]VSX5
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|X6 [2020-2026]VSRange Rover Velar
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|X6 [2020-2026]VSGLE
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|X6 [2020-2026]VSGLC
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|335 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|450 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|10.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW X6 [2020-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW X6 [2020-2026]'s petrol variant is 10.31 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X6 [2020-2026] xDrive40i xLine comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.
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