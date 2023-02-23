Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWX5 MOn Road Price in Cuttack

BMW X5 M On Road Price in Cuttack

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
1.95 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Cuttack
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X5 M Price in Cuttack

BMW X5 M on road price in Cuttack starts from Rs. 2.32 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW X5 M Competition₹ 2.32 Crore
...Read More

BMW X5 M Variant Wise Price List in Cuttack

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Competition
₹2.32 Crore*On-Road Price
4395 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,03,00,000
RTO
20,80,000
Insurance
7,92,196
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Cuttack
2,31,72,696
EMI@4,98,072/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BMW X5 M Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Sport Price in Cuttack
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RS Q8 Price in Cuttack

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

BMW X5 M News

The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
23 Feb 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
24 Dec 2023
From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
23 Dec 2023
Concept cars come as visions of the future from automakers previewing design and technologies.
Year Ender 2023: Top concept cars unveiled this year
22 Dec 2023
View all
 BMW X5 M News

BMW Videos

The historic vehicle is a Toronto Red Metallic BMW X5 M Competition equipped with a 617-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine.
Watch: How BMW rolled out its five millionth car in United States
12 Jun 2020
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    BMW X5 M FAQs

    The BMW X5 M Competition is priced on the road at Rs 2,31,72,696 in Cuttack.
    The BMW X5 M Competition will have RTO charges of Rs 20,80,000 in Cuttack.
    The insurance Charges for the BMW X5 M Competition in Cuttack is Rs 7,92,196.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X5 M in Cuttack is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,03,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,80,000, Insurance - Rs. 7,92,196, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X5 M in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,31,72,696 .
    The top model of the BMW X5 M is the BMW Competition, which costs Rs. 2,31,72,696 on the road in Cuttack.
    BMW X5 M's on-road price in Cuttack starts at Rs. 2,31,72,696 and rises to Rs. 2,31,72,696. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for base variant of BMW X5 M in Cuttack will be Rs. 4,69,859. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details