BMW X4 [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X4 [2019-2023] measures 4,752 mm in length, 1,918 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X4 [2019-2023] is 204. A five-seat model, BMW X4 [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X4 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 65.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 71.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X4 [2019-2023] comes in 2 variants. BMW X4 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 67.9 Lakhs.
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d M Sport X
₹67.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic