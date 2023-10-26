BMW X4 [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X4 [2019-2023] measures 4,752 mm in length, 1,918 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X4 [2019-2023] is 204. A five-seat model, BMW X4 [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less