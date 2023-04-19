Saved Articles

BMW X3 M40i On Road Price in Rajkot

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Rajkot
X3 M40i Price in Rajkot

BMW X3 M40i on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 94.12 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW X3 M40i xDrive₹ 94.12 Lakhs
BMW X3 M40i Variant Wise Price List in Rajkot

xDrive
₹94.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2998 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,50,000
RTO
3,96,000
Insurance
3,65,018
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Rajkot)
94,11,518
EMI@2,02,290/mo
BMW X3 M40i News

BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque.
BMW X3 M40i xDrive to launch in India in May; bookings open
19 Apr 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Several car manufacturers across both mass-market and luxury segments have adopted minimalist and simpler brand logos that are digitally friendly and create fresh brand identities for them.
Mahindra to Volkswagen: Carmakers shifting to minimal and simple logos, marking a tectonic shift in brand identity
24 Dec 2023
From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
23 Dec 2023
Concept cars come as visions of the future from automakers previewing design and technologies.
Year Ender 2023: Top concept cars unveiled this year
22 Dec 2023
BMW Videos

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
View all
 

