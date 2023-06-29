What is the on-road price of BMW X3-M in Yeotamal? The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,26,92,168 in Yeotamal.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X3-M in Yeotamal? The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will have RTO charges of Rs 21,35,618 in Yeotamal.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X3-M in Yeotamal? In Yeotamal, the insurance charges for the BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will be Rs 5,05,649.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X3-M in Yeotamal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X3-M in Yeotamal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 99,90,000, RTO - Rs. 21,35,618, Insurance - Rs. 5,05,649, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 60,901. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X3-M in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,26,92,168 .