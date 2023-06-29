HT Auto
BMW x3-m On Road Price in Vijaywada

99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
x3-m on Road Price in Delhi

BMW x3-m on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW x3-m dealers and showrooms ...Read More

BMW x3-m Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
X3 M Petrol
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,90,000
RTO
10,05,330
Insurance
3,52,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
1,13,47,330
EMI@2,43,898/mo
Price related FAQs for BMW x3-m in Vijaywada

The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,13,47,330 in Vijaywada.
The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will have RTO charges of Rs 10,05,330 in Vijaywada.
In Vijaywada, the insurance charges for the BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will be Rs 3,52,000.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X3-M in Vijaywada is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 99,90,000, RTO - Rs. 10,05,330, Insurance - Rs. 3,52,000, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X3-M in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,13,47,330 .
BMW X3-M on-road price in Vijaywada starts at Rs. 1,13,47,330 and goes up to Rs. 1,13,47,330. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

