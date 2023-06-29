BMW x3-m on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore.
Visit your nearest BMW x3-m dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
BMW x3-m on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less
The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,13,47,330 in Hojai.
The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will have RTO charges of Rs 10,05,330 in Hojai.
In Hojai, the insurance charges for the BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will be Rs 3,52,000.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X3-M in Hojai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 99,90,000, RTO - Rs. 10,05,330, Insurance - Rs. 3,52,000, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X3-M in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,13,47,330 .
BMW X3-M on-road price in Hojai starts at Rs. 1,13,47,330 and goes up to Rs. 1,13,47,330. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.