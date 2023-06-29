What is the on-road price of BMW X3-M in Davangere? The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,26,00,502 in Davangere.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X3-M in Davangere? The BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will have RTO charges of Rs 20,71,002 in Davangere.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X3-M in Davangere? In Davangere, the insurance charges for the BMW X3-M X3 M Petrol will be Rs 4,99,500.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X3-M in Davangere? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X3-M in Davangere is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 99,90,000, RTO - Rs. 20,71,002, Insurance - Rs. 4,99,500, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 40,000. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X3-M in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,26,00,502 .