BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition

BMW X3 1589880771482
BMW X3 1589880772770
BMW X3 1589880773244
BMW X3 1589880774137
BMW X3 1589880774513
BMW X3 1589880775494
87.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW X3 Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage16.55 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Latest Updates

X3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 87.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: B47 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 68 litres
  • BootSpace: 550 litres
    • Mileage of xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is 16.55 kmpl....Read More

    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Price

    xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition
    ₹87.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,90,000
    RTO
    9,65,250
    Insurance
    3,20,285
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    87,76,035
    EMI@1,88,631/mo
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.55 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    188 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    B47 Turbocharged I4
    Driving Range
    1125 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.9 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 50 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 50 R19
    Length
    4708 mm
    Ground Clearance
    204 mm
    Wheelbase
    2864 mm
    Height
    1676 mm
    Width
    1891 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    550 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    68 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition EMI
    EMI1,69,768 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    78,98,431
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    78,98,431
    Interest Amount
    22,87,654
    Payable Amount
    1,01,86,085

    BMW X3 other Variants

    xDrive20d xLine
    ₹79.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    68,50,000
    RTO
    8,66,580
    Insurance
    1,86,431
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,03,511
    EMI@1,69,877/mo
    xDrive20d M Sport
    ₹84.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
