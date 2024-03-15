Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
X3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X3 xDrive 30i Luxury Line in Delhi is Rs. 72.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive 30i Luxury Line is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: