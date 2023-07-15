What is the on-road price of BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 72,79,833.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram? In Thiruvananthapuram, the RTO charges for the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX will be Rs 12,40,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram? The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX's insurance charges in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs 2,48,433.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X3 base variant in Thiruvananthapuram: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 12,40,900, Insurance - Rs. 2,48,433, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X3 in ##cityName## is Rs. 72,79,833.

What is the on-road price of BMW X3 Top Model? Top model of BMW X3 is BMW xDrive 20d Luxury Line and the on road price in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 81,53,066.

What is the on road price of BMW X3? The on-road price of BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 72,79,833 and goes upto Rs. 81,53,066. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.