BMW X3 On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

57.5 - 61.9 Lakhs
Thiruvananthapuram
X3 Price in Thiruvananthapuram

BMW X3 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 72.80 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X3 top variant goes up to Rs. 81.53 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram. BMW X3 comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX₹ 72.80 Lakhs
BMW X3 xDrive 30i Luxury Line₹ 79.78 Lakhs
BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line₹ 81.53 Lakhs
BMW X3 Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive30i SportX
₹72.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,90,000
RTO
12,40,900
Insurance
2,48,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram
72,79,833
EMI@1,56,472/mo
xDrive 30i Luxury Line
₹79.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Automatic
xDrive 20d Luxury Line
₹81.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Automatic
BMW X3 Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Q5 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
Wrangler Price in Thiruvananthapuram
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

65 Lakhs Onwards
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
XC60 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Range Rover Evoque Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
Discovery Sport Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

BMW X3 News

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to go on sale later this year in India
New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC teased ahead of launch, to rival BMW X3, Audi Q5
15 Jul 2023
BMW X3 is the automaker's bestselling SUV and its next generation will mark the return of a PHEV after 2021.
New BMW X3 to debut in 2024 with a PHEV powertrain. Know more
3 Jul 2023
BMW has announced it will spend R4.2bn over the next five years to build the next-generation X3 plug-in hybrid at its Rosslyn facility in South Africa.
BMW invests $225 million in South Africa, to manufacture X3 SUVs for global export
29 Jun 2023
BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 360 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.
BMW launches X3 SUV with M badging in India. Check how much it costs
11 May 2023
BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque.
BMW X3 M40i xDrive to launch in India in May; bookings open
19 Apr 2023
 BMW X3 News

BMW X3 Videos

BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
20 Jan 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
The iX3 has an electric range of up to 460 kms in single charge.
First look: BMW iX3 electric SUV
14 Jul 2020
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
BMW X3 FAQs

The on-road price of BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 72,79,833.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the RTO charges for the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX will be Rs 12,40,900.
The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX's insurance charges in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs 2,48,433.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X3 base variant in Thiruvananthapuram: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 12,40,900, Insurance - Rs. 2,48,433, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X3 in ##cityName## is Rs. 72,79,833.
Top model of BMW X3 is BMW xDrive 20d Luxury Line and the on road price in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 81,53,066.
The on-road price of BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 72,79,833 and goes upto Rs. 81,53,066. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the BMW X3 in Thiruvananthapuram will be Rs. 1,47,609. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

