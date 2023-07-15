BMW X3 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 66.53 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X3 top variant goes up to Rs. 76.12 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW X3 comes with a choice of engine BMW X3 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 66.53 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X3 top variant goes up to Rs. 76.12 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW X3 comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX and the most priced model is BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line. The BMW X3 on road price in New Delhi for 1995.0 cc to 1998.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 66.53 - 76.12 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW X3 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. BMW X3 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW X3 is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in New Delhi, Jeep Wrangler which starts at Rs. 53.9 Lakhs in New Delhi and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX ₹ 66.53 Lakhs BMW X3 xDrive 30i Luxury Line ₹ 72.91 Lakhs BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line ₹ 76.12 Lakhs