Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
LED Blue Interior Lights M Sound Control Buttons BMW Individual Interior Trim in Plum Brown High Gloss With Pearl Chrome Finisher Speedometer Smartphone Holder Within The Centre Console Interior Rear-View Mirror With Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function Mood Lights Floor Mats In Velour Illuminated M5 Badge On Door Sills At The Front and Rear M Specific Multifunction Instrument Display with 31.2 cm (12.3”) screen M Sound Control New M Gear Selector M Multifunction seats for driver and front passenger - Electric adjustment of the upper backrest, backrest width, and thigh rest Comfort Headrests With Electric Adjustment For Height Rear Headrest Unit Mechanically Foldable Illuminated M5 logo In The Headrest Park Distance Control (PDC) Front and Rear BMW Individual Interior Trim Finishers Piano Finish Black BMW Individual Fine-Wood Trim Sen Light Brown Interior Trim Finishers Aluminium Carbon Structure Dark With Highlight Trim Finisher Chrome Dark With Highlight Trim Finisher Pearl Chrome
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Dynamic Stability Control,Parking Assistant Plus ,Driving Assistant Plus,BMW Night Vision With Person Recognition,Dynamic Safety,Real Time Traffic Information
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
275/35R20-275/35 R20
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
"Chrome Twin Exhaust Tailpipes and Side Grills Carbon Fibre Roof High Gloss Shadowline Exterior Trim B Pillars Rear Window Guide Rails, Mirror Frame and Base Side Grill Rear Bumper
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone