Additional Features

LED Blue Interior Lights M Sound Control Buttons BMW Individual Interior Trim in Plum Brown High Gloss With Pearl Chrome Finisher Speedometer Smartphone Holder Within The Centre Console Interior Rear-View Mirror With Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function Mood Lights Floor Mats In Velour Illuminated M5 Badge On Door Sills At The Front and Rear M Specific Multifunction Instrument Display with 31.2 cm (12.3”) screen M Sound Control New M Gear Selector M Multifunction seats for driver and front passenger - Electric adjustment of the upper backrest, backrest width, and thigh rest Comfort Headrests With Electric Adjustment For Height Rear Headrest Unit Mechanically Foldable Illuminated M5 logo In The Headrest Park Distance Control (PDC) Front and Rear BMW Individual Interior Trim Finishers Piano Finish Black BMW Individual Fine-Wood Trim Sen Light Brown Interior Trim Finishers Aluminium Carbon Structure Dark With Highlight Trim Finisher Chrome Dark With Highlight Trim Finisher Pearl Chrome