What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Cuttack? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Cuttack is Rs. 2.27 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Cuttack? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Cuttack amount to Rs. 20.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Cuttack? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Cuttack is Rs. 4.61 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Cuttack? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Cuttack are Rs. 7.77 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.