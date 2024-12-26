HT Auto

BMW M5 Competition

BMW M5 Front Left Side
BMW M5 Front View
BMW M5 Gas Cap Open
BMW M5 Headlight
BMW M5 Left Side View
BMW M5 Rear Right Side
View all Images
2.27 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW M5 Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage49.75 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M5 specs and features

M5 Competition Latest Updates

M5 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of M5 Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.27 Crore. It offers many features like Cruise Control,

  • Engine Type: Twin-Turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 1000 Nm @ 1800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 530 litres
    Mileage of Competition is 49.75 kmpl.

    BMW M5 Competition Price

    Competition

    ₹2.27 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,99,00,000
    RTO
    20,44,000
    Insurance
    7,98,845
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,27,43,345
    EMI@4,88,843/mo
    Close

    BMW M5 Competition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    1000 Nm @ 1800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    49.75 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    717 bhp @ 5600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Twin-Turbocharged V8
    Battery Capacity
    Lithium Ion, 18.6 Volt
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.5 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    285 / 40 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R21

    Capacity

    Bootspace
    530 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors

    Dimensions & Weight

    Ground Clearance
    128 mm
    Length
    4983 mm
    Wheelbase
    2982 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1970 kg
    Height
    1469 mm
    Width
    1903 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

    Instrumentation

    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric

    Storage

    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No

    Lighting

    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    18
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes

    Telematics

    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No

    Safety

    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Silverstone | Black , Aragon Brown | Black , Black | Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    20 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW M5 Competition EMI
    EMI4,39,959 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,04,69,010
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,04,69,010
    Interest Amount
    59,28,522
    Payable Amount
    2,63,97,532

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers

