|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|49.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
M5 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of M5 Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.27 Crore. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
