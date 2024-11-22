BMW M5 [2021-2023] Specifications

BMW M5 [2021-2023] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The M5 [2021-2023] measures 4,983 mm in length, 1,903 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,982 mm. The ground clearance of M5 [2021-2023] is 128. A five-seat model, BMW M5 [2021-2023] sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less