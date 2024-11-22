HT Auto
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Front Left Side
DISCONTINUED
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Front View
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Grille
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Headlight
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Left Side View
BMW M5 [2021-2023] Rear Left View
BMW M5 [2021-2023]

1.69 Cr*Last recorded price
BMW M5 [2021-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
M5 [2021-2023] Key Specs

Engine
M5 [2021-2023]: 4395.0 cc

Mileage
M5 [2021-2023]: 9.1 kmpl

Power
M5 [2021-2023]: 617.0 bhp

Fuel
M5 [2021-2023]: Petrol

View all M5 [2021-2023] Specs and Features

About BMW M5 [2021-2023]

Latest Update

  • BMW M5, with V8 hybrid powertrain making over 700 bhp is now in India. How much for it?
  • Auto Recap, Nov 21: Honda Activa swappable battery, 2025 BMW M5 launched

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Variants

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.69 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.69 Cr*
    Engine
    4395 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Images

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 1
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 2
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 3
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 4
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 5
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 6
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 7
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 8
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 9
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 10
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 11
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 12
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 13
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Image 14
    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage9.1 kmpl
    Engine4395.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all M5 [2021-2023] specs and features

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] Mileage

    BMW M5 [2021-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M5 [2021-2023]'s petrol variant is 9.12 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M5 [2021-2023] Competition comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.

    Competition
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    9.12

