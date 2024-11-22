M5 [2021-2023]: 4395.0 cc
M5 [2021-2023]: 9.1 kmpl
M5 [2021-2023]: 617.0 bhp
M5 [2021-2023]: Petrol
BMW M5 [2021-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.69 Cr .
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9.1 kmpl
|Engine
|4395.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW M5 [2021-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M5 [2021-2023]'s petrol variant is 9.12 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M5 [2021-2023] Competition comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.
