What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Indore? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Indore is Rs. 2.23 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Indore? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Indore amount to Rs. 26.96 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Indore is Rs. 4.53 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Indore? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Indore are Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.