What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Goa? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Goa is Rs. 2.21 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Goa? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Goa amount to Rs. 25.07 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Goa is Rs. 4.49 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Goa? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Goa are Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.