What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Bengaluru? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Bengaluru is Rs. 2.31 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 34.53 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Bengaluru is Rs. 4.69 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Bengaluru are Rs. 7.60 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.