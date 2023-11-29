BMW M2 on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.07 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW M2 on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.07 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW M2 dealers and showrooms in Vadodara for best offers. BMW M2 on road price breakup in Vadodara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW M2 is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe which starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs in Vadodara and Toyota Supra starting at Rs. 85 Lakhs in Vadodara. Variants On-Road Price BMW M2 3.0 Petrol ₹ 1.07 Crore