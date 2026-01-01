|Engine
|2993 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with a 3.0 M TwinPower Turbo inline and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹1.89 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, M Sao Paulo Yellow Solid, M Zandvoort Blue Solid, Scraper Grey Metallic.
The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 473bhp@6250rpm and 600Nm@2650-6130rpm of torque.
In the M2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe priced ₹1.1 Cr or the BMW X5 priced between ₹93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr.
The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Rear Reading Lamp, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Child Safety Lock, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Headlight Height Adjuster and Fog Lights.