hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsBMWM2CS Petrol Turbo Automatic
M2PriceMileageSpecifications
BMW M2 Front Right View
1/18
BMW M2 Side View Left
2/18
BMW M2 Rear Left View
3/18
BMW M2 Rear Right Side
4/18
BMW M2 Rear View
5/18
BMW M2 Headlight
View all Images
6/18

BMW M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.89 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
BMW M2 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all M2 specs and features

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with a 3.0 M TwinPower Turbo inline and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹1.89 Crore (ex-showroom).

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the M2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, M Sao Paulo Yellow Solid, M Zandvoort Blue Solid, Scraper Grey Metallic.

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 473bhp@6250rpm and 600Nm@2650-6130rpm of torque.

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe priced ₹1.1 Cr or the BMW X5 priced between ₹93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr.

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Rear Reading Lamp, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Child Safety Lock, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Headlight Height Adjuster and Fog Lights.

BMW M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹1.89 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,00,000
RTO
16,60,000
Insurance
6,71,589
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,89,32,089
EMI@4,06,924/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0 M TwinPower Turbo inline
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (claimed)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600Nm@2650-6130rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473bhp@6250rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
302 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
11.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
123 mm
Length
4587 mm
Wheelbase
2747 mm
Height
1395 mm
Kerb Weight
1650 kg
Width
1887 mm

Capacity

Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Height & Reach
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Front & Rear
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electronic

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Front & Rear, 14 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
BMW M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI3,66,232 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,70,38,880
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,70,38,880
Interest Amount
49,35,039
Payable Amount
2,19,73,919

BMW M2 other Variants

M2 3.0 Petrol

₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,50,000
RTO
10,25,000
Insurance
4,24,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,99,987
EMI@2,51,478/mo
Add to Compare
Close

M2 3.0 Petrol MT

₹1.18 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,03,55,000
RTO
10,35,500
Insurance
4,28,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,19,536
EMI@2,54,048/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BMW M2 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsX5
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsX4
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsGLE
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsQ8
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check OffersCheck Offers
M2vsRange Rover Velar

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details