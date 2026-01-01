|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The M2 3.0 Petrol MT, equipped with a M Twin-Turbocharged I6 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.15 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M2 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M2 3.0 Petrol MT is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Toronto Red Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The M2 3.0 Petrol MT is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 473 bhp and 600 Nm of torque.
In the M2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC90 priced ₹96.97 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe priced ₹1.1 Cr.
The M2 3.0 Petrol MT has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.