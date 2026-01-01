hamburger icon
BMW M2 Front Left Side
BMW M2 Rear Left View
BMW M2 Rear Right Side
BMW M2 Rear View
BMW M2 Side View Left
BMW M2 Headlight
BMW M2 3.0 Petrol MT

1.15 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW M2 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage10.19 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
M2 3.0 Petrol MT

M2 3.0 Petrol MT Prices

The M2 3.0 Petrol MT, equipped with a M Twin-Turbocharged I6 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.15 Crore (ex-showroom).

M2 3.0 Petrol MT Mileage

All variants of the M2 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M2 3.0 Petrol MT Colours

The M2 3.0 Petrol MT is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Toronto Red Metallic, Black Sapphire.

M2 3.0 Petrol MT Engine and Transmission

The M2 3.0 Petrol MT is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 473 bhp and 600 Nm of torque.

M2 3.0 Petrol MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC90 priced ₹96.97 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe priced ₹1.1 Cr.

M2 3.0 Petrol MT Specs & Features

The M2 3.0 Petrol MT has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

BMW M2 3.0 Petrol MT Price

M2 3.0 Petrol MT

₹1.15 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,25,000
RTO
10,56,500
Insurance
4,18,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,00,041
EMI@2,47,181/mo
BMW M2 3.0 Petrol MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.19 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
M Twin-Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Suspension
Five Link Rear Axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4461 mm
Wheelbase
2693 mm
Height
1410 mm
Width
1854 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Scuff Plates
Metallic
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
1-2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Optional)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1-14
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW M2 3.0 Petrol MT EMI
EMI2,22,463 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,03,50,036
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,03,50,036
Interest Amount
29,97,723
Payable Amount
1,33,47,759

BMW M2 other Variants

M2 3.0 Petrol

₹1.15 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,25,000
RTO
10,56,500
Insurance
4,18,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,00,041
EMI@2,47,181/mo
