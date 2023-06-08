HT Auto
BMW M2 [2019-2022]

83.4 - 85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
BMW M2 [2019-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

BMW M2 [2019-2022] Specs

BMW M2 [2019-2022] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M2 [2019-2022] measures 4,461 mm in length, 1,854 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,693 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

BMW M2 [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Competition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
578
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Braking Performance
32
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
Double Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
118
Length
4461
Wheelbase
2693
Kerb Weight
1625
Height
1410
Width
1854
Bootspace
390
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
52
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)

BMW M2 [2019-2022] News

BMW M2 has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered to Indian customers via CBU route.
BMW M2 launched in India, priced at 98 lakh
8 Jun 2023
BMW M2 CS will be a higher-specification iteration of the M2 sedan, similar to the M3 CS.
BMW M2 CS to come promising over 500 hp, possibly to get automatic transmission
4 May 2023
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.
New-gen BMW M2 may come as an EV, no plan for hybrid
18 Oct 2022
The 2022 BMW M2 is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph.
Second-gen BMW M2 debuts with 453 hp, gets a curved display and many more
12 Oct 2022
BMW M2 comes as a trimmed version of the BMW M4.
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
25 Sept 2022
View all
 

BMW M2 [2019-2022] Variants & Price List

BMW M2 [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 83.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M2 [2019-2022] comes in 1 variants. BMW M2 [2019-2022] top variant price is ₹ 83.4 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Competition
83.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

