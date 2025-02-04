What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Rajkot? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Rajkot is Rs. 54.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Rajkot? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Rajkot amount to Rs. 3.05 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Rajkot? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Rajkot is Rs. 1.10 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Rajkot? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Rajkot are Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.