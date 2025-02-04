BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 51.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 51.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW iX1 LWB dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. BMW iX1 LWB on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW iX1 LWB is mainly compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5 which starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Volvo EX40 which starts at Rs. 56.1 Lakhs in Bengaluru and BYD Sealion 7 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport ₹ 51.43 Lakhs