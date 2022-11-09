The BMW iX is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive50 variant in India, starting from ₹1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom, before options).

The BMW iX made its debut in India in January 2022 as the brand’s flagship all-electric SUV. It was introduced with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration and a claimed range of 425 km. Positioned as a luxury electric offering, the iX is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.16 crore. While global updates have been made to the iX since its initial launch, these iterations have yet to be introduced in the Indian market. The iX was later joined by the iX1 LWB, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi.

Introduction

BMW iX Price:

When was the BMW iX launched?

The BMW iX pure-electric SUV made its debut in India on January 20, 2022. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.16 core (ex-showroom) for the xDrive40 variant, the iX is now limited to the top-tier xDrive50 variant.

How many variants and colour options of the BMW iX are available?

The BMW iX is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive50 variant in India, starting from ₹1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom, before options). This model features a dual-motor setup that delivers a combined output of 516 hp, paired with a 111.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The BMW iX is available in seven colour options: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Storm Bay Metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Individual Aventurine Red Metallic, and Oxide Grey Metallic.

What features are available in the BMW iX?

The BMW iX adopts a bold and futuristic design, characterised by a large kidney grille with integrated sensors, cameras, and radar technology. The sharp dual-beam LED headlamps incorporate LED daytime running lights, while the sculpted bonnet and aggressive bumper enhance the SUV’s front-end presence.

The interior of the BMW iX is designed with a minimalist and premium approach, focusing on comfort and space. The cabin is dominated by a curved glass display that integrates a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional features include a hexagonal race-inspired steering wheel, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, multifunction seats with a massage function, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. The SUV offers a spacious boot with a maximum storage capacity of 1,750 litres.

What is the battery and range of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX xDrive40 is powered by dual electric motors placed on each axle, providing all-wheel drive capability. Combined, these motors generate 516 hp, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The powertrain is supported by BMW’s eDrive technology, which ensures efficient power delivery across all four wheels. The vehicle also offers three driving modes: Personal, Sport, and Efficient.

The BMW iX is equipped with a 111.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 635 km on a full charge. It supports both AC and DC fast charging. Using a 150 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes, providing a range of 145 km.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX has 500 litres of boot space and a ground clearance of 202 mm.

What is the seating capacity of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX is a five-seater SUV.

What are the safety features of the BMW iX?

The iX is equipped with a broad range of safety features as standard under the belt of its Driving Assistant system. Among the safety suite are features such as Lane Change Warning with blind spot detection and Front & Rear Collision Warning. The Parking Assistant Plus helps in parking and manoeuvring

What cars does the BMW iX rival in its segment?

The BMW iX competes with premium electric SUVs such as the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV in India. While newer iterations of the iX have been introduced globally, BMW India has yet to announce any updates beyond the 2022 launch model.