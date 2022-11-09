iXPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
BMW iX Front View
View all Images

BMW iX

Launched in Dec 2021

4.5
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.21 - 1.4 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

iX Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 203.5 kmph

iX: 200.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 544.9 km

iX: 605.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.66 hrs

iX: 7.4 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 96.19 kwh

iX: 76.6 - 111.5 kwh

View all iX Specs and Features

BMW iX Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 BMW iX electric SUV unveiled with 700 km range. India launch expected soon
Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared

Introduction

The BMW iX made its debut in India in January 2022 as the brand’s flagship all-electric SUV. It was introduced with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration and a claimed range of 425 km. Positioned as a luxury electric offering, the iX is available at an ex-showroom price of 1.16 crore. While global updates have been made to the iX since its initial launch, these iterations have yet to be introduced in the Indian market. The iX was later joined by the iX1 LWB, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi.

BMW iX Price:

The BMW iX is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive50 variant in India, starting from 1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom, before options).

When was the BMW iX launched?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with iX.
VS
BMW iX
Kia EV9
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand
BMW iX Variants
BMW iX price starts at ₹ 1.21 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW Read More
2 Variants Available
iX xDrive 40₹1.21 Cr*
76.6 kWh
200 Kmph
575 km
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
iX xDrive 50₹1.4 Cr*
111.5 kWh
635 Km
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW iX Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

BMW iX Expert Review

4.5 out of 5

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

BMW iX xDrive50: Design

The BMW iX is the most radical-looking electric car on Indian roads and there is no doubt about it. But radical may also mean polarising at times and that's what this SUV's exterior language may also be. There aren't many differences between the previously-launched iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 apart from that the newer of the two gets a larger set of 22-inch wheels and the alloy design has been refreshed.

READ MORE

BMW iX Images

8 images
View All iX Images

BMW iX Colours

BMW iX is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Oxide grey metallic
Individual storm bay metallic
Mineral white
Phytonic blue
Sophisto grey brilliant effect
Aventurine red metallic
Black sapphire
BMW iX Safety Ratings

The BMW iX has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

BMW iX Specifications and Features

Max Power322-516 bhp
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity76.6 -111.5 kWh
AirbagsYes
Max Torque630-765 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range575-635 km
Max Motor Performance516 bhp, 765 Nm
Charging Time7 Hours 25 Minutes
Max Speed200 kmph
SunroofYes
View all iX specs and features

BMW iX comparison with similar cars

BMW iX
Kia EV9
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Porsche Macan EV
Audi Q8 e-tron
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback
Mercedes-Benz EQB
₹1.21 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.3 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.19 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.28 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.22 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.15 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.41 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.02 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.18 Cr*
Check Offers
₹72.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Charging Time
5 hours 30 min.
Charging Time
24 Minutes (10-80%) 350kW DC Charger
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
21 Minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 45 Minutes
Range
635 Km
Range
561 km
Range
600 Km
Range
809 km
Range
591 km
Range
582 Km
Range
550 Km
Range
484 km
Range
484 km
Range
423 km
Airbags
8
Airbags
10
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp, 765 Nm
Max Motor Performance
379 bhp, 700 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm
Max Motor Performance
630 bhp, 1130 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 858 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
288 bhp, 520 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds
Length
4953 mm
Length
5015 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
5136 mm
Length
-
Length
4915 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
5014 mm
Length
5014
Length
4684 mm
Height
1695 mm
Height
1780 mm
Height
1632 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
-
Height
1646 mm
Height
1685 mm
Height
1686 mm
Height
1686
Height
1701 mm
Width
1967 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1965 mm
Width
2152 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
2141 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976
Width
1834 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
660 litres
Boot Space
660
Boot Space
465 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Currently viewingiX vs EV9iX vs Q8 Sportback e-troniX vs EQS SUViX vs Macan EViX vs Q8 e-troniX vs EQEiX vs e-troniX vs e-tron SportbackiX vs EQB
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

BMW iX Videos

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
6 Jan 2022
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
BMW iX scores five-star rating at Euro NCAP
8 Dec 2021

Popular BMW Cars

  • BMW X7
    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM
    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1
    50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4
    92.9 - 97.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5
    97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

BMW iX EMI

Select Variant:
xDrive 40
322 bhp, 630 Nm | 200 Kmph | 575 km
₹ 1.21 Cr*
Select Variant
xDrive 40
322 bhp, 630 Nm | 200 Kmph | 575 km
₹1.21 Cr*
xDrive 50
516 bhp, 765 Nm | 635 Km
₹1.4 Cr*
EMI ₹194676.12/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Above 1 Cr
Electric Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW CarsBMW iX