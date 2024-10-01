|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kwh
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Range
|603 km
|Charging Time
|52 hours( 220 Volt )
i7 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of i7 eDrive50 M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 2.12 Crore. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
