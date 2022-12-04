HT Auto
BMW i4 Specifications

BMW i4 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 69,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
BMW i4 Specs

BMW i4 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The i4 measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

BMW i4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
eDrive40
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
493 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Driving Range
590 Km
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Height
1448 mm
Kerb Weight
4665 kg
Length
4783 mm
Width
1852 mm
Wheelbase
2856 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
470 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
-
Gesture Control
-
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
-
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
-
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
-
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
-
Puncture Repair Kit
-
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW i4 News

BMW i4 tuned for German police
This BMW i4 police car in Germany promotes safe tuning
4 Dec 2022
The Ioniq 5 is a crossover whereas the i4 is a sedan.&nbsp;
Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price, specs, driving range comparison
24 Aug 2022
Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
18 Aug 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
BMW i4 electric sedan scores four-star rating at Euro NCAP crash test
7 Jul 2022
While BMW i4 (top) and the iX (bottom) share several similarities, there are certain traits that sets the electric sedan apart from the electric SUV.
BMW i4 electric sedan: 5 things that set it apart from BMW iX electric SUV
28 May 2022
View all
 

BMW i4 Variants & Price List

BMW i4 price starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW i4 comes in 1 variants. BMW i4 top variant price is ₹ 69.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
eDrive40
69.9 Lakhs*
335 bhp 430 Nm
250 kmph
493 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

