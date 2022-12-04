BMW i4 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW i4 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The i4 measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm. A five-seat model, BMW i4 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW i4 price starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW i4 comes in 1 variants. BMW i4 top variant price is ₹ 69.9 Lakhs.
₹69.9 Lakhs*
335 bhp 430 Nm
250 kmph
493 km