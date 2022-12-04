Saved Articles

BMW i4 On Road Price in Udaipur

69.9 Lakh*
Udaipur
i4 Price in Udaipur

BMW i4 on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 73.05 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW i4 eDrive40₹ 73.05 Lakhs
BMW i4 Variant Wise Price List in Udaipur

eDrive40
₹73.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
83.9 Kwh
250 Kmph
493 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,89,101
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Udaipur)
73,04,601
EMI@1,57,004/mo
BMW i4 Alternatives

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
ES Price in Udaipur
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Check Model S details
View similar Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW i4 News

BMW i4 tuned for German police
This BMW i4 police car in Germany promotes safe tuning
4 Dec 2022
The Ioniq 5 is a crossover whereas the i4 is a sedan.&nbsp;
Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price, specs, driving range comparison
24 Aug 2022
Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
18 Aug 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
BMW i4 electric sedan scores four-star rating at Euro NCAP crash test
7 Jul 2022
While BMW i4 (top) and the iX (bottom) share several similarities, there are certain traits that sets the electric sedan apart from the electric SUV.
BMW i4 electric sedan: 5 things that set it apart from BMW iX electric SUV
28 May 2022
BMW i4 Videos

BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its two-door version launched earlier.
2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look
9 Jun 2021
BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.
2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look
2 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
