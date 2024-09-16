HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWi4eDrive35 M Sport

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport

BMW i4 Front Left Side
1/17
BMW i4 Left Side View
2/17
BMW i4 Rear Right Side
3/17
BMW i4 Front View
4/17
BMW i4 Rear View
5/17
BMW i4 Grille
6/17
75.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW i4 Key Specs
Battery Capacity70.2 kwh
Max Speed250 Kmph
Range483 Km
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
View all i4 specs and features

i4 eDrive35 M Sport Latest Updates

i4 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of i4 eDrive35 M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.86 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Motor Performance: 282 bhp @ 8000 rpm, 430 Nm
  • Driving Range: 483 Km
  • Bootspace: 470 litres
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    ...Read More

    BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport Price

    eDrive35 M Sport
    ₹75.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    70.2 KWh
    250 Kmph
    483 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,50,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    3,06,728
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    75,86,228
    EMI@1,63,058/mo
    Close

    BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Electric
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    70.2 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6 seconds
    Driving Range
    483 Km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Motor Performance
    282 bhp @ 8000 rpm, 430 Nm
    Charging Time
    8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    250 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.25 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut Bearing
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 45 R18
    Ground Clearance
    125 mm
    Length
    4783 mm
    Wheelbase
    2856 mm
    Height
    1448 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2050 kg
    Width
    1852 mm
    Bootspace
    470 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    17
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14.9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black & Biege
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport EMI
    EMI1,46,752 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    68,27,605
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    68,27,605
    Interest Amount
    19,77,507
    Payable Amount
    88,05,112

    BMW i4 other Variants

    eDrive40 M Sport
    ₹81.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    83.9 KWh
    250 Kmph
    590 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,50,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    3,26,009
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    81,05,509
    EMI@1,74,219/mo
    Close

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      BMW X7

      1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW XM

      2.6 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X1

      45.9 - 52.5 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW Z4

      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

