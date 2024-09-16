|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kwh
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
|Range
|483 Km
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
i4 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of i4 eDrive35 M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.86 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
