Bmw 7series On Road Price in Pallikarnai

Bmw 7-series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 7-series Variant wise Price, specifications and features

7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature

₹ 1.6 Crs On-Road Price in Pallikarnai

Ex Showroom Price
13,790,000
RTO
1,867,980
Insurance
343,072
On-Road Price
16,001,052
Specifications Features
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1377.48 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.66 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Self-leveling Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Self-leveling Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
5260 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Kerb Weight
1945 kg
Height
1479 mm
Width
1902 mm
Bootspace
515 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
78 litres
7 Series 740 Li M Sport

₹ 1.58 Crs On-Road Price in Pallikarnai

7 Series 745Le xDrive

₹ 1.96 Crs On-Road Price in Pallikarnai

7 Series M760Li xDrive

₹ 2.81 Crs On-Road Price in Pallikarnai

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

