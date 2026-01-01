hamburger icon
BMW 7 Series Front Left Side
1/24
BMW 7 Series Rear Left View
2/24
BMW 7 Series Front View
3/24
BMW 7 Series Rear View
4/24
BMW 7 Series Grille
5/24
BMW 7 Series Headlight
6/24

BMW 7 Series 740i M Sport

2.05 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 7 Series Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage12.61 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 7 Series specs and features

7 Series 740i M Sport

7 Series 740i M Sport Prices

The 7 Series 740i M Sport, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.05 Crore (ex-showroom).

7 Series 740i M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 7 Series deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

7 Series 740i M Sport Colours

The 7 Series 740i M Sport is available in 7 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.

7 Series 740i M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 7 Series 740i M Sport is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm of torque.

7 Series 740i M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz S-Class priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.9 Cr.

7 Series 740i M Sport Specs & Features

The 7 Series 740i M Sport has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW 7 Series 740i M Sport Price

7 Series 740i M Sport

₹2.05 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,45,000
RTO
18,48,500
Insurance
7,23,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,05,17,455
EMI@4,41,000/mo
BMW 7 Series 740i M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
17 rpm, 200 Nm
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5391 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm
Height
1544 mm
Width
1950 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
BMW 7 Series 740i M Sport EMI
EMI3,96,900 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,84,65,709
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,84,65,709
Interest Amount
53,48,298
Payable Amount
2,38,14,007

BMW 7 Series other Variants

7 Series 740d M Sport

₹2.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,45,000
RTO
23,34,625
Insurance
7,35,024
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,15,149
EMI@4,58,146/mo
Add to Compare
Close

view all specs and features

