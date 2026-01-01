|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|12.61 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 7 Series 740i M Sport, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.05 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 7 Series deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 7 Series 740i M Sport is available in 7 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.
The 7 Series 740i M Sport is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm of torque.
In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz S-Class priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.9 Cr.
The 7 Series 740i M Sport has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.