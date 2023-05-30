BMW 6 Series GT on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 78.60 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW 6 Series GT top variant goes up to Rs. 92.76 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW 6 Series GT comes BMW 6 Series GT on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 78.60 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW 6 Series GT top variant goes up to Rs. 92.76 Lakhs in New Delhi. BMW 6 Series GT comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport and the most priced model is BMW 6 Series GT 630d M Sport. The BMW 6 Series GT on road price in New Delhi for 1995.0 to 2993.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 78.60 - 92.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW 6 Series GT dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. BMW 6 Series GT on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW 6 Series GT is mainly compared to Audi A6 which starts at Rs. 54.42 Lakhs in New Delhi, BMW 5 Series which starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs in New Delhi and BMW 5 Series 2024 starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport ₹ 78.60 Lakhs BMW 6 Series GT 620d Luxury Line ₹ 82.06 Lakhs BMW 6 Series GT 630d M Sport ₹ 92.76 Lakhs