6 Series GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of 6 Series GT 620d Luxury Line in Delhi is Rs. 82.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 620d Luxury Line is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: B47 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 BootSpace: 610 Mileage of 620d Luxury Line is 18.65 kmpl.