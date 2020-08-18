Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
"Ambient Interior Lighting Extended with Mood Light Including Six Selectable Light Designs BMW Gesture Control BMW Individual Headliner Anthracite Comfort Cushions in Alcantara Floor Mats in Velour Instrument Panel in Sensatec Leather Multifunction Instrument Display with 12.3 inch Diagonal Display Adapted to Individual Character Design Roller Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, Electric Electrical Adjustment for Fore and Aft Position of Seat Electrical Adjustment of The Upper tion of The Backrest, Backrest Width and Thigh Rest Welcome Light Carpet Leather Nappa Ivory White Exclusive Stitching/Piping in Contrast Black/Dark Coffee Leather Nappa Mokka Exclusive Stitching/Piping in Contrast Black Fine Wood Trim Fineline Cove With Highlight Trim Finisher Pearl Chrome Smokers package
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Parking Assistant ,Remote Control Parking ,Brake Energy Regeneration ,Active Park Distance Control Rear,Head Airbags Front and Rear ,Airbag, passenger side, Deactivatable Via key ,Dynamic Braking Lights ,Attentiveness Assistant ,BMW Condition Based Service ,Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control ,Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Function ,Emergency Spare Wheel ,Runflat Tyres with Reinforced side walls ,Warning Triangle with First Aid kit ,,Panorama View and 3D View, Active Front Seat Headrests
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
245/45 R19, 275/40 R19
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
"BMW Kidney Grille With Vertical Slats in Black High Gloss Car key with Exclusive M logo M Door Sill Finishers, Illuminated M Aerodynamics Package with Front Apron, Side Skirts and Rear Apron With Diffuser Insert in Dark Shadow Metallic M Designation on the Side M Sport Brake with Brake Callipers in Dark Blue Metallic and M logo Mirror Base, B Pillar Finisher and window Guide Rail in Black High Gloss Tailpipe Finisher in Chrome, Trapezoidal Window Recess Cover and Finisher For Window Frame in Black High Gloss BMW Display Key Automatic Anti Dazzle Function on Driver Side on Driver Side Frameless Doors Heat Protection Glazing Soft Close Function For Side Doors Active Air Stream Kidney Grill
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone