Home > Bmw > 5series > Bmw 5series On Road Price in Paithan

Bmw 5series On Road Price in Paithan

Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5series Variant wise Price, specifications and features

5 Series 530i Sport

₹ 63.25 Lakhs On-Road Price in Paithan

Ex Showroom Price
5,600,000
RTO
566,330
Insurance
159,085
On-Road Price
6,325,415
Specifications Features
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1020.68 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.01 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.03 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Suspension
Double track control arm axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
144 mm
Length
4936 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Kerb Weight
1615 kg
Height
1466 mm
Width
1868 mm
Bootspace
530 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres
5 Series 530i M Sport

₹ 69.43 Lakhs On-Road Price in Paithan

5 Series 520d Luxury Line

₹ 70.97 Lakhs On-Road Price in Paithan

5 Series 530d M Sport

₹ 80.38 Lakhs On-Road Price in Paithan

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

