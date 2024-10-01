HT Auto

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon

4.5 out of 5
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Front View
1/16
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Front Left Side
2/16
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Right View
3/16
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Top View
4/16
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Grille
5/16
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Ambient Lighting View
6/16
4.5 out of 5
70.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage15.39 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 3 Series Gran Limousine specs and features

3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon Latest Updates

3 Series Gran Limousine is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon in Delhi is Rs. 70.13

  • Engine Type: B48 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 59 litres
    • Mileage of 330Li M Sport Pro Editon is 15.39 kmpl....Read More

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon Price

    330Li M Sport Pro Editon
    ₹70.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    62,60,000
    RTO
    6,36,330
    Insurance
    1,16,656
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    70,13,486
    EMI@1,50,747/mo
    Close

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    15.39 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    B48 Turbocharged I4
    Driving Range
    908 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.2 seconds
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    225 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstruction
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 40 R18
    Length
    4823 mm
    Wheelbase
    2961 mm
    Height
    1441 mm
    Width
    2068 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    59 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    16
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Fine-wood trim ash Grey-Brown
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon EMI
    EMI1,35,672 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    63,12,137
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    63,12,137
    Interest Amount
    18,28,210
    Payable Amount
    81,40,347

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine other Variants

    330Li M Sport
    ₹67.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    60,60,000
    RTO
    6,16,330
    Insurance
    1,11,725
    Save upto 50% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    67,88,555
    EMI@1,45,913/mo
    320Ld M Sport
    ₹70.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    320Ld M Sport Pro Editon
    ₹76.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Expression

    63.6 - 80.9 Lakhs
    Audi A6

    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology

    54.42 - 59.42 Lakhs
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90 D4 Inscription

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb L&K

    54 Lakhs
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i xDrive

    69.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      BMW X7

      1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW XM

      2.6 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X1

      49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW Z4

      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

