|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|15.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
3 Series Gran Limousine is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon in Delhi is Rs. 70.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 330Li M Sport Pro Editon is 59 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
