What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB in Ludhiana? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ludhiana is Rs. 71.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Ludhiana? The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 6.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Ludhiana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Ludhiana is Rs. 1.46 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Ludhiana? The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ludhiana are Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.